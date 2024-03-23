Greene County Man Charged with Possession of Child Porn, Weapons

A Greene County man has been charged with multiple counts of child pornography and weapons charges after he was arrested this week.

59-year-old William L. Orr of Greenfield was taken into custody on Wednesday after a search was conducted at a residence in the 300 block of Main Street in Greenfield.

According to the Journal-Courier, Officers from Greenfield police, Illinois State Police South Central Illinois Drug Task Force, and Greene County Sheriff’s Department, along with investigators from Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office were all involved in the operation.

On Friday, Orr was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography, four counts of failure to register as a sex offender, six counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, and three counts of possession of ammunition by a felon.

Orr is on the Illinois Sex Offender Registry stemming from a conviction in 2011 in Macoupin County Court for aggravated criminal sexual assault, and according to the report, has previously been convicted for failing to regularly report or correct his address information with authorities as a registered sex offender.

Orr remains held at the Green County Jail and is next due in court on Wednesday.