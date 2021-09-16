Greene County Man Facing Charges in Brown for Sending Unwanted Pics

A Green County man faces charges in Brown County after he sent pictures of himself via social media.

According to a report by the Journal-Courier, 30-year-old William W. Carey of Eldred is being held on a felony charge of cyberstalking, after he allegedly sent photos of his genitalia to a woman via Facebook Messenger twice.

Brown County State’s Attorney Michael Hill told the Courier that “while the charge is fairly uncommon in the region”, he feels there will be more of these types of cases due to the wide availability of social media.

Carey is currently being lodged in the Schuyler County Jail on a $15,000 bond. He is due in Brown County Court for a preliminary hearing on September 27th. If found guilty Carey could face probation, up to three years in prison.