Greene County Man Has Charges Reinstated After Being Removed from DHS Home

A rural Roodhouse man who had his charges dismissed in March in relation to an armed home invasion case from June 2022 has had his charges reinstated.

31-year old John J. Scheferkort appeared in Greene County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing on the re-filed charges.

Greene County State’s Attorney Caleb Briscoe says that the charges were re-filed after Scheferkort was removed from a group home setting previously outlined in a stipulated agreement in court: “Originally, he was found unfit and was transported to the Department of Human Services to receive treatment to be made fit. The doctors there made the determination that he was not likely to be made fit. They had recommended that he be transferred to that group home. We discussed that with the alleged victims at the time. We felt comfortable that it was a good compromise, so we withdrew the case on the condition that he remain at that group home. I’m not sure of the timeline, but it was less than a month that he was there. We got word from the alleged victims that he was back around his old house and was not living in the group home. We ended up reinstating the charges at that point.”

Scheferkort is now being represented by Public Defender Craig Grummel, as Scheferkort’s previous attorney, Tom Piper is retiring at the end of the month. At the preliminary hearing yesterday, Grummel once again asked the court for a fitness examination of Scheferkort before proceeding forward with the case.

Scheferkort has been charged with criminal trespass to a residence with a person present, a Class 4 felony and aggravated assault with the use of a deadly weapon, a Class A misdemeanor. Sheferkort is accused of entering into a home located 4 ½ miles east of Roodhouse in late June 2022 when the homeowners were present and brandished an 8 inch hunting knife at an adult female. He was later apprehended by Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Briscoe says he is interested in seeing an updated fitness exam to see whether a disposition and what type of disposition can be reached in the case.

Scheferkort will be due back in Greene County Court on August 9th for further status.