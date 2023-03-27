Greene County Man Sentenced To A Decade in Federal Prison on Drug Charges

A Greene County man is headed to federal prison on drug charges.

37 year old Adam R. Dahl of White Hall and formerly of Roodhouse, pleaded guilty on May 31st of last year to possession with intention to distribute 5 or more grams of methamphetamine.

According to an indictment, Dahl was alleged to have committed the act in Morgan County on or about July 19, 2021 and was in possession of a firearm. According to special findings in the indictment, Dahl was convicted in Morgan County Circuit Court in August 2011 for methamphetamine manufacturing of less than 15 grams and received a prison term of 5 years and 2 years parole.

Dahl was arrested by Pittsfield Police on May 2, 2020 in Pittsfield after a traffic stop. Dahl was found in possession of methamphetamine and also substances field testing positive for cocaine and cannabis.

Dahl was re-arrested by Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies on November 25th of last year and later transferred to the custody of the U.S. Marshal’s Service where he has remained until his sentencing on Friday in front of federal judge Sue E. Myerscough.

During the hearing, Judge Myerscough found that Dahl was a career offender, having previously been convicted of seven prior drug-related offenses in the state. She also found that Dahl was eligible for and received a sentencing enhancement for possessing a firearm at the time of the offense.

Dahl was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison to be followed by eight years of supervised release.