Greene County Men Arrested After High Speed Pursuit Through Hardin

Two individuals from Greene County were arrested after a high speed pursuit with Calhoun County authorities this past weekend.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Friday at 10:21PM, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Illinois Route 100 near the North Side Grocery store on a black 2008 GMC truck. The driver of the truck refused to stop and fled from deputies.

The report says the truck fled northbound on Illinois Route 100, passing Calhoun High School at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour with deputies still in pursuit. Eventually, the vehicle came to a stop on Illinois Route 100 in Michael. Deputies then conducted a full traffic stop and investigation.

Subsequent to the investigation, deputies arrested the driver, 20 year old Eric D. Brown of White Hall for aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude police, driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver, unlawful consumption of alcohol by a minor, reckless driving, speeding, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, improper lane usage, improper vehicle lighting, and improper passing.

Deputies also arrested a passenger, 18 year old Koal A. Smith of White Hall for aggravated battery of a peace officer, resisting arrest, illegal transportation of alcohol by a passenger, and unlawful consumption of alcohol by a minor.

Both individuals were transported and booked into the Greene County Jail. Bond set for Brown was at $10,000. He is due for a first appearance in Calhoun County Circuit Court on November 1st. Bond for Smith was set at $30,000. He is also due for a first appearance with counsel on November 1st.