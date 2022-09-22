Greene County Names New Highway Supervisor After Lengthy Search

The Greene County Board finally has their engineer after nearly two years of searching.

The Greene Prairie Press reports that the county hired Aaron Haverfield of Carrollton to be the new Greene County Highway Supervisor after a special meeting on Friday, September 9th.

Haverfield fills the vacancy left by David Marth who retired from the position on December 31, 2020. The county has gone through a long saga of trying to find a new engineer since then. Marth has been providing consulting services through his current employer Volkert while the position remained vacant.

Haverfield’s employment will be effective on October 5th. According to the Greene Prairie Press, Haverfield’s contract is for 6 years with a first-year, beginning salary of $145,000. Haverfield will also be given a $30,000 sign-on bonus for the contract, which will be paid out over the length of the contract.