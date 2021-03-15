Greene County Recognized by Governor for Vaccination Efforts

The Greene County Health Department has received special recognition for its work during the COVID pandemic.

Administrator Molly Peters announced today, the Greene County Health Department received a letter of recognition from Governor J.B. Pritzker who says in the letter he wrote to recognize the outstanding contributions made by the department.

Pritzker says in the letter “The public health leaders of Greene County have distinguished themselves within the state, setting the standard for efficiency in vaccine administration by utilizing your entire weekly allocation in as little as 48 hours.

He goes on to say he would also like to recognize [the department’s] coordination of the many volunteers and community members working to support [the] vaccination program.

He says Greene County Health Department efforts serve as an example across the state of a vaccination program that is not only effective but also highly collaborative.

In early February, Pritzker praised Greene County for its efficiency during a press conference following a tour of the vaccination site in Rockford.

Peters says as of today, the Greene County Health Department has administered 5,153 vaccinations with 2,339 of the population fully vaccinated.

She says she is proud of the work the team has accomplished. She says they are a rural health department with about 20 staff who are dedicated to their community.