Greene County Repeat Felony Offender Sentenced to Prison

Greene County State’s Attorney Craig Grummel reports that 46-year-old Richard Neff of Roodhouse has been sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections following multiple felony convictions.

Neff pled guilty December 3rd in Greene County Circuit Court before Judge Allison Lorton to aggravated battery, domestic battery with prior convictions, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. All three offenses are Class 3 felonies and were eligible for extended-term sentencing.

According to the Greene County State’s Attorney’s Office, the convictions stem from several incidents this year. On June 17th, Neff struck a victim with a wooden staff, causing bodily harm. On October 16th, he was found in unlawful possession of methamphetamine. On November 8th, he committed a domestic battery against a family or household member after having multiple prior domestic battery convictions.

Online court records also show Neff was arrested for additional felony offenses this year, including a domestic battery with prior convictions on October 10th, illegal possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine on October 16th, and charges of residential burglary and burglary stemming from an August 19th incident.

Court records further indicate Neff’s felony history in Greene County dates back more than two decades, to 2003.

State’s Attorney Craig Grummel says Neff has been a repeated burden on the White Hall and Roodhouse Police Departments, and that his incarceration will bring relief to law enforcement and residents in northern Greene County. Grummel also thanked both departments for their continued efforts and dedication to public safety.

Grummel says his office remains committed to holding repeat and violent offenders accountable and improving safety across the county.