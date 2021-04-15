Greene County Still Searching For Engineer After Setback

The Greene County Board is back looking for a county engineer. After a special Transportation committee meeting on Monday held at the Greene County Courthouse, members of the committee were informed by acting county engineer Diane Hendricks that the candidate they were preparing to hired had accepted another job.

The Greene Prairie Press reports that Hendricks was informed via a letter from the Illinois Department of Transportation last week that Nathan Bullard of Plano had accepted a county engineer position in Alexander County.

The board had saved a significant amount of money by attempting to hire Bullard through a service from the Illinois Society with Professional Engineers. The board had hired an outside firm that had they found a suitable candidate, would have cost the county $25,000. The Greene Prairie Press reports that Hendricks has proposed using the Illinois Society of Professional Engineers again for the cost of $300 per month until another candidate can be found.

The motion was made at the Greene County Board meeting yesterday for the re-up and approved.