Greene County to Begin Seeing First Major Solar Farm Development

The first major solar project in Greene County is slated to begin construction in the next few months.

The Greene Prairie Press reports that the Hickory Solar Park is being built by Houston, Texas-based EDP Renewables will begin building the 700 acre solar farm in the coming months, with 150 acres in Greene County and the rest in Jersey County. EDP is also the company building the 140-megawatt Wolf Run Solar Project just east of Waverly.

The Hickory Solar project is expected to produce 110 megawatts and will tie into the new Ameren-Illinois substation being built near the Jersey County Fairgrounds. The project is expected to create 300-400 temporary jobs and 2 permanent positions.

The capital investment of the project is expected to be $130 million, with $37 million being paid to landowner leases, $15 million going to local governments.