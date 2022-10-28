Greene County Woman Accused of Stealing Money From Madison County Softball Organization

By Benjamin Cox on October 27, 2022 at 8:45pm

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine filed felony theft charges on Thursday against the treasurer of a Madison County softball organization.

Riverbender and Fox2 News report 37 year old Heather S. Sullivan of Roodhouse is charged with stealing approximately $64,200 from Esprit Metro Fast Pitch between Aug. 1, 2021 and March 7th.

Sullivan currently remains jailed in Madison County on $80,000 bond. The case was investigated by Glen Carbon Police and Assistant State’s Attorney Bruce Reppert. No court date has been scheduled according to court records and no further information has been released.