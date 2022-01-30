Greene County Woman Missing

A Greene County woman went missing in Western Sangamon County on Tuesday.

39 year old Randa Davidson of Hillview has not been heard from by family members since the afternoon of January 25th. Davidson’s last known whereabouts were on the west side of Springfield Tuesday night. Davidson’s vehicle was found parked and vacant along Bunker Hill Road, about a mile from Wabash Avenue just outside of Springfield.

Family say that Davidson’s cellphone was found in a ditch by two coyote hunters in Winchester. Davidson has regular contact with her family, and they believe her to be in danger.

Davidson is believed to have a small dog with her.

Davidson is a 39 year old white female with a slightly tan complexion. She stands 5’8” tall, weighs approximately 140 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any further information of her whereabouts, please call the family at 217-491-7025 or 217-831-0142. You may also contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 217-942-6901.