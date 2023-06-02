Greene County Woman Sentenced on Pike Drug Charges; Awaits Hearing in Morgan Co.

A Greene County woman is heading to prison on drug charges in Pike County.

35-year old Amanda K. Edwards of Roodhouse pleaded guilty to bringing a controlled substance into a penal institution on Tuesday in Pike County Circuit Court. Two other charges were dropped per the plea agreement.

Edwards was arrested by Roodhouse Police on April 1st and booked into the Greene County Jail on warrants issued by the Pike County State’s Attorney’s Office accusing her of possession of methamphetamine, delivery of methamphetamine and bringing contraband into a penal institution. Edwards was previously incarcerated back on March 8th at the Pike County Jail on an arrest warrant out of Morgan County of possession of methamphetamine.

A court date has not been set in the Morgan County case.

On Tuesday, Edwards was sentenced to 5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and ordered to pay an undisclosed fine. Edwards was given 58 days credit for time served in the Pike County Jail.