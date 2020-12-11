Greene County’s Walnut Hall Estate Under New Ownership

A historic Greene County home has new owners and a new vision. Walnut Hall, or locally known as the Rainey Mansion, was recently purchased by Brittany and Bobby Weller after it was listed for sale by previous ownership late this Fall.

The historic home is located along the northside of Illinois Route 108 just east of Carrollton. The main farmhouse, known as Walnut Hall, was built in 1868-70 by settler Luman Curtius. The red brick house features Greek Revival and Italianate influences. Famous Illinois politician and the 40th U.S. Speaker of the House Henry T. Rainey bought the farm in 1909 and considered it his primary Illinois residence until his death 1934. Rainey expanded the property to 465 acres at one time, raising cattle, and a man-made pond for swimming and pleasure boating.

The property is situated on a little over 12 acres with the main residence, guest house, and a few out buildings. The property used to have frequent tourists and visitors that were entertained by Rainey’s wife, Ellenora. The Raineys signaled folks were welcome to drop in whenever the American flag was flying high outside their home. The Raineys were also known antique collectors. Rainey once owned a desk that once belonged to Stephen Douglas, a clock once owned by Thomas Jefferson, and an oak desk that sat on the floor of the U.S. Senate. The house also had array of artwork, antique weapons, and Rainey’s vast library. The grounds also used to house a small golf course, tennis courts, a teahouse, and grazing ground for Rainey’s Japanese Sika-Soko deer. Only a few artifacts from Rainey’s ownership remain.

Rainey’s body laid in state at the home after he suffered a fatal heart attack in St. Louis in 1934 just a few days prior to his 75th birthday. President Franklin D. Roosevelt attended the wake and funeral at the home, after riding a train from Washington D.C. The family also received a visit from then-Illinois Governor Henry Horner along with a host of other state and local dignitaries.

The Wellers hope to capitalize on the historical significance of the home but also hope to make it a mainstay for the area as a large wedding venue. Brittany Weller says that when she married her husband in 2009, they had a problem finding a large enough venue to suit their wedding party: “When we got married in 2009, we ended up getting married in a cattle pasture because there was not really a big enough space to have a big wedding here in Greenfield or anywhere in the county. We have just been keeping our eye out on a piece of property or anything that we could turn into a wedding venue. It was kind of just by fate that I was driving into [Carrollton] and saw the ‘For Sale’ sign on [Walnut Hall] and the open house was that same Sunday. I ended up going.”

Weller said after she called her husband to the property a half hour later, they made an offer on the property listed with Worrell Land Services. Weller said they had their offer accepted within two days. Weller says they are currently in the process of some new construction on the property: “We are trying to make [Walnut Hall] an all-inclusive wedding venue. We are going to put up a pole barn for a reception site. Originally, we wanted to use the milk barn on the property for a reception hall, but it’s just not big enough to do an indoor wedding and a reception hall in the same location. We have to add a barn to it. We are thinking an indoor site for the dairy barn, and then be able to have overnight guests in the big house and in the guest house. I was thinking maybe of a bridal suite, so the bride and groom can go and have that [room] for the night separate from the rest of the family and friends. There are, I think, 7 bedrooms in the main house that can be used.”

Weller says that they are going to pick up where previous owner Matt Gill left off with some modern renovations. Weller says they are finishing off the walls, basic plumbing, furnishings, and minor renovations. Weller says that Gill has left a number of Rainey Family possessions and artifacts for the public to see once they complete work. Weller says she and her husband will try to keep as many things as period appropriate about the house as possible. She encourages the public to watch the full renovations and pictures on the Walnut Hall Estates Facebook page: “All the detail is still there as it was when Rainey was there. We are restoring two out of the three porches [on the main house]. That’s kind of a big task. They are trying to, as close as possible, replicate what was already there. We will have a lot of the history, which we are lucky enough Matt Gill left all the Rainey stuff that he was given and collected over the years. He’s leaving that for us. We will have that displayed, and let people kind of go through that when they are in the house and whenever they stay the night.”

The home was entered onto the National Register of Historical Places on May 12, 1987. Weller says she’s excited and didn’t expect as much interest as there has been since they purchased the home. Walnut Hall Estates hopes to begin operations and accepting lodging guests in Spring of 2021.