Greene Heath Dept. Creates Online Wait List for COVID Vaccine

The Greene County Health Department is asking residents to get on the wait list for the COVID vaccine, now.

Greene County Public Health Administrator Molly Peters says the response her department has had from communities in Greene County has been incredible, with residents calling and messaging the health department with such frequency, a link has been created to help streamline the process.

Peters says a secure link to sign up for the wait list is now available for Greene County residents to enter their information to be prioritized as more vaccine becomes available.

Greene is continuing to follow the 1a and 1b priority group guidelines as directed by the Illinois Department of Public Heath. Peters says the Greene County Health Department is now planning for the vaccination of individuals 65 and older. She is encouraging anyone in this age group to go to the Greene County Health Department web page and sign up via the secure link at greenecountyhd.org

The Greene County Health Department will also soon begin scheduling drive through clinics for distribution of the vaccine. Peters says they will have planned for a specific number of vaccines for these clinics, so they will be by appointment only. No unscheduled appointments will be accepted.

More information can be found by going to the Greene County Health Department’s website at greenecountyhd.org