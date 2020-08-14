Greene Joins Cass on IDPH COVID-19 County Warning List

Another county in West Central Illinois has joined Cass on the COVID warning list.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 14 counties in Illinois are considered to be at a warning level for COVID-19. A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.

Greene County is now on the warning list along with Cass County. Sangamon and Adams, who were among the first announced when county warning metricts were rolled out, have both now fallen off the list.

The 14 counties announced today include Bureau, Cass, Clinton, Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Hancock, Jefferson, Kane, LaSalle, Moultrie, Perry, Union, and Will.

IDPH officials said in the announcement today, these counties saw cases or outbreaks associated with weddings, businesses, birthday parties, long-term care facilities and other congregate settings, bars, sports camps, and spread among members of the same household.

Public health officials say they are seeing people in some communities are not wearing masks, or if they are, they are being worn incorrectly.

A map and information of each county’s status can be found on the IDPH website at https://www.dph.illinois.gov/countymetrics