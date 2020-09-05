Greene Long Term Care Facility and High School See COVID Cases, Morgan, Cass and Pike Also Rise

The Greene County Health Department received confirmation of 20 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, 18 of those are due to the ongoing outbreak at a long term care facility in Greene County. No further details have been provided as to how many residents or staff are infected, no has the name of the facility been made public.

Greene County remained on the Illinois Department of Public Health’s warning list Friday, and was the only county to remain on the list after Morgan, Cass, Pike and Sangamon Counties were removed for reducing their positivity rates.

Greene County now has a total of 157 confirmed positive cases, with 100 having recovered and one death attributed to the virus.

The Greenfield Community Unit School District No. 10 confirmed an individual at the Greenfield High School tested positive for the virus. In a letter sent home to families and staff Friday, district officials said they are working with the Greene County Health Department in identifying close contacts for quarantine.

District 10 says it is taking steps to stop the spread of the virus including placing staff and students who are close contacts in quarantine for 14 days, and conducting a deep cleaning and disinfection of areas impacted by potential exposure at the school.

Classes will continue at the school, and the district administration says all students and staff will continue to be required to wear facial coverings, and anyone with COVID like symptoms will be placed in a separate supervised area away from others until they can be sent home. Anyone with questions are asked to contact the district at 217-368-2447.

Pike County Health Officials confirmed three new cases Friday. Pike County now has 90 confirmed cases with 23 remaining active.

Five new cases were confirmed in Cass County. Cass County’s overall Covid-19 case count is now at 332. The total number recovered is 281, with eleven deceased. Two people remain hospitalized.

And one new case was confirmed in Morgan County yesterday. The case is an additional inmate at the Jacksonville Correctional Center. Morgan has had a total of 594 cases with 99 active. Currently there are 10 people from Morgan who are hospitalized and to date there has been 21 deaths.