Greene Reaches 100 Cases, Morgan and Cass Report Four as State’s Positivity Rate Lowers

Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in various facilities in Morgan County. Health officials confirmed an additional staff member at the Jacksonville Correctional Center and 2 residents of Jacksonville Skilled Nursing have tested positive.

The additional cases brings Morgan County’s total to 488 confirmed cases. Morgan County currently has 73 active cases and 12 people hospitalized with the virus. Morgan County has had now 18 deaths attributed to the virus.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed one new case of Covid-19 in Cass County today. The positive case is a male in his 70’s. The positive case has been notified and instructed to isolate at home. Cass County’s overall Covid-19 case count is now at 298. The total number recovered is 257, with eleven deceased. Three people are currently hospitalized.

The Greene County Health Department confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 100. Greene currently has 27 active cases and 72 having recovered from the virus. Greene County has has one death attributed to the virus.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 2,157 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 37 additional confirmed deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 225,627 cases, including 7,954 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 50,362 specimens for a total of 3,831,412. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate from August 19 – August 25 is is down one percentage point for the 4th straight day, and now sits at 4.0%.