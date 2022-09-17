Greenfield Band Program Needing More Instruments

One Greene County school is needing more music.

The Greenfield School District’s Music Department is putting out an all points bulletin for instruments. The Music Department said in a Facebook post Wednesday they are running out of instruments.

Anyone who has a trumpet or trombone in their closet and would like to donate the instrument should contact the Greenfield Elementary School or High School, or simply drop off the instruments in schools’ office.

For more information or questions, contact Karla Lero by email at klero@greenfieldschools.org or call 217-368-2447.