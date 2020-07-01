Greenfield-Carrollton FB Playoffs in 1999 Next Up

By Gary Scott on July 1, 2020 at 6:30am

The next Classic game in a series on WEAI will come Friday from the gridiron.

WEAI will re-broadcast the 1999 playoff football game between Greenfield and Carrollton. Jerry Symons and Mike Adams had the call.

Greenfield lost to Carrollton 41 to 8 in the regular season, and were a huge underdog in this second round playoff football game. The Tigers held off Carrollton by a single point in the re-match.

Greenfield would lose the following weekend to Galena.

Our broadcast of the game will begin at 6 Friday night, complete with the broadcast set up. The Cardinals classic game, game 6 of the NLCS in 2013 with the Dodgers, will follow at 8 PM.