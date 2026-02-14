Greenfield Elementary Art teacher wins state award

A Greenfield educator has received one of the top early-career teaching honors in the state.

The Illinois State Board of Education has named Noelia Martinez-Voigt of Greenfield Community Unit District Number 10 as the 2026 Outstanding Early Career Educator of the Year. The award recognizes a teacher with fewer than five years of experience who has demonstrated exceptional leadership and impact in the classroom and school community.

District officials praised Martinez-Voigt in a public statement, calling the honor a reflection of her dedication, passion, and the positive difference she makes for students. The district said it is proud to see her representing Greenfield through the statewide recognition. Martinez-Voight is the district’s elementary art teacher.

The Outstanding Early Career Educator of the Year Award was a part of the annual Those Who Excel and Teacher of the Year program, which this year recognized nearly 450 educators, administrators, and school staff across Illinois announced on Wednesday.

According to the state board, a record number of nominations and applications were submitted for the 2026 awards. Honorees were selected by a diverse committee that included educators, administrators, student support professionals, and past Illinois Teachers of the Year.