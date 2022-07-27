Greenfield Elementary Students To Have Free Lunch & Breakfast This Year Through CEP

A Greene County Elementary School District will be implementing free lunch and breakfast thanks to a national program through the USDA.

Greenfield Community Unit District #10’s elementary school will be participating in the National School Lunch & Breakfast Program called Community Eligibility Provision. The CEP is a non-pricing meal service option for schools and school districts in low-income areas. CEP allows the nation’s highest poverty schools and districts to serve breakfast and lunch at no cost to all enrolled students without collecting household applications. Instead, schools that adopt CEP are reimbursed using a formula based on the percentage of students categorically eligible for free meals based on their participation in other specific means-tested programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.

Greenfield High School students will still be subject to paying fees for breakfast and lunch. Families in the district are encouraged to submit an application at registration for free/reduced meals for their high school student.

A second day of registration is scheduled for Thursday, August 4th from 9AM – 1PM. For more information, call 217-368-2447.