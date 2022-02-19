Greenfield, Franklin Schools Slated For Mask Optional Policies

Two area school districts appear to be joining many around the state going mask-optional.

Greenfield and Franklin have announced or are soon to be implementing mask-optional policies in the wake of n Illinois appeals court dismissing Governor J.B. Pritzker’s appeal of a ruling allowing masks to be optional for several Illinois school districts.

Superintendent of Greenfield CUSD #10 Kevin Bowman made the announcement on Friday to parents and on the school’s Facebook Page. Franklin’s School Board is set to vote on the mask-opitional policy to remain in place for the remainder of the year at their Wednesday night board meeting.

Over 500 districts in the state have implemented mask-optional policies since Sangamon County Judge Raylene Grischow issued a temporary restraining order earlier this month against districts named in a lawsuit brought by parents and students from around the state.

Governor J.B. Pritkzer and Attorney General Kwame Raoul both contend the executive order is still in place and have appeal rulings to the State Supreme Court.