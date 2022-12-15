Greenfield Man Airlifted After Water Heater Explosion

A Greenfield man had to be flown from his home after a water heater he was attempting to light the pilot light on exploded.

The Journal Courier reports that the Greenfield Fire Department was called to a residence in the city at approximately 7AM this morning after an explosion was reported. Greenfield Fire Chief Cory Hudson told the Journal Courier that an unidentified man was attempting to light the pilot light on a water heater when it exploded in his face.

Hudson said the unidentified man had minor burns on his face, but there was concern he had inhaled some of the fire and there might be damage to his esophagus and lungs. Hudson told the paper that due to initial concern of the man’s injuries the Greene County Ambulance Service called for a Life Flight helicopter for transport.

The Journal Courier did not receive a report on initial damage to the home or an exact address. The incident remains under investigation by the Greenfield Fire Department.