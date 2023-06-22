Greenfield Man Arrested On Sexual Assault of a Minor Charges

A Greenfield man was arrested last week on charges of sexual assault of a minor.

Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 53-year old Jason A. Chaudoin of Greenfield for criminal sexual assault of a victim under the age of 13 and criminal sexual assault of a family member under the age of 18 last Thursday, June 15th.

The charges date back to incidents that occurred on or near August 1, 2018 and December 28, 2020, according to online court documents.

Chaudoin posted $10,000 bond on Friday last week and has been released from the Greene County Jail. A preliminary hearing has been set in the case for Wednesday, June 28th in Greene County Circuit Court.