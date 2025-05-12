Greenfield man identified as decedent in fatal motorcycle crash south of Jacksonville

By Benjamin Cox on May 12, 2025 at 10:17am

Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson has released the name of the man killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcyle and truck on IL-267 south of Jacksonville over the weekend.

Timothy Pennington, 60, of Greenfield was pronounced deceased at the scene. According to crash reports, Pennington’s motorcyle and a pickup truck were traveling southbound on IL-267near Lake Jacksonville Road, when for an undisclosed reasons, the motorcycle struck the rear of the pickup. The highway was closed for approximately 5 hours due to reconstruction and clean up of the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for today.