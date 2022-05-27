Greenfield Man Sentenced For Burglary Charge

A Greenfield man has been sentenced to prison for a rash of crimes back in February.

36 year old Clinton L. Elliott of Greenfield pleaded guilty to a single count of residential burglary on Wednesday in Greene County Court.

Elliott was arrested by Greenfield Police on February 14th. According to charging documents, Elliott entered a residence in the 500 block of Mulberry in Greenfield and attempted to take in possession a 2008 Buick Sedan. The documents further say that Elliott also tried to set the vehicle on fire and then subsequently also tried to set a 2002 GMC van on fire owned by another resident in the area. Elliott was charged on February 14th with the original charge plus two counts of arson and a single count of felony theft of property between $500 and $10,000.

Nine days later Elliott was indicted in nearby Jersey County on possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia charges. Elliott is next due in court on the Jersey County charges on June 6th.

Greene County Circuit Judge Zachary Schmidt sentenced Elliott to 6 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, up to 1 year of Mandatory Supervised Release, court costs, and restitution in the amount of $7,551.38 to the victim. All other charges in Greene County were dropped per the plea. Elliott was credited with 97 days served in the Greene County Jail.