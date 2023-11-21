Greenfield Public Library Announces Tracy Family Foundation Grant

The Greenfield Public Library announced over the weekend that they are expanding some programs thanks to a recent grant.

Greenfield Library officials said in a post that the library had recently received a $5,000 Tracy Family Foundation grant.

The Library will begin its new Move & Groove Program in January with retired elementary school teacher Pam Painter leading the program on Fridays from 10-10:30AM. The program will focus on sounds, music, exploration and rhythm for 0-3 year old library patrons.

The Library is also using part of the grant funding to consider extending family programming which may include but is not limited to traveling theater troupes, magicians, science programs, and animal presenters.

Officials said they are also going to use another portion to promote early literacy skills at both the library and for patron’s to use at their homes.

Currently, the library is taking entries for its Gingerbread House building workshop. 17 spots remain open for the program on Wednesday, November 29th at 3:45PM. Call to reserve a spot at 217-368-2613.

For more information, visits greenfieldpl.org.