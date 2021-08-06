Greenfield Rollover Crash Sends 2 To Hospital

A Greenfield woman is facing multiple citations from the Illinois State Police after a single-vehicle rollover accident in Greene County Wednesday night.

According to preliminary reports from ISP District 18 Troopers, 34 year old Stephanie R. Woods was traveling on Illinois Route 267 near Bishop Lane south of Greenfield when her 2004 Kia Spectra left the roadway and overturned. Upon arrival, Greenfield Fire & Rescue extricated Woods from the vehicle as she was trapped inside. Also inside was a 2 year old male juvenile under no child restraint, according to police.

Woods was airlifted from the scene with non-life threatening injuries to an area hospital. According to the preliminary report, the juvenile had no injuries, but was taken to an area hospital by ambulance for an evaluation out of precaution.

Woods was later cited for driving under the influence, child endangerment, failure to use a child restraint device, improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, failure to wear a safety belt, and driving with no auto insurance.