Greenfield School District Mulling Bonds For Building Improvements

A photo of Greenfield High School, currently the oldest high school building still in use in Greene County.

The Greenfield School District Board of Education is mulling a resolution for the November general election ballot for issuing bonds to complete upgrades at its buildings.

The Journal Courier reports that the district plans to issue about $500,000 in bonds to upgrade its elementary and high school buildings. The bonds will cover almost half of the estimated $1 million project.

Work will include renovating the restrooms in the elementary and high school buildings and installing solar panels on the elementary school’s roof. There also will be some asbestos abatement work done at the elementary school.

Superintendent Andy Stumpf told the Journal Courier that the projects will be financed by a mix of Health-Life Safety and general obligation bonds. If the bonds are not enough to pay for the projects, the district’s property tax extension will be used to cover the rest of the expense. Stumpf said renovations will likely start in the gym after basketball season is over. Other work is expected to start once school is out for summer break.

If there is no opposition to the posted notice, the school board could proceed within 30 days. If there is opposition, it will go on the Nov. 5 ballot for a vote.