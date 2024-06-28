Greenfield School District Summer Work Schedule Remains Busy

The Greenfield School District is busy with projects this summer.

Superintendent Andy Stumpf gave an update to the public yesterday on the district’s Facebook page. Stumpf says besides general maintenance to the interior and exterior of the buildings, the elementary school recently had its new playground installed.

Stumpf says the playground was paid for through a state maintenance grant, funds raised by the Greenfield Foundation for Educational Excellence, a grant from DOT Foods, and a grant from Cargill.

Stumpf says the district is also working behind the scenes to create a new district website. He says that the site is expected to go live by the middle of next month. Android and Apple phone users will be able to load an app on their phones that will take them directly to the site. He says it will be more customizable to fit the district’s needs and be more user friendly.