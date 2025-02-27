Greenfield Schools Completing Strategic Plan

The Greenfield School District are seeking input from residents in the district to guide their long-term goals.

On February 20th, Superintendent Andy Stumpf announced the launch of an online survey to aid the district’s 3-5 year plan for their Strategic Planning Process. The survey is said to take about 3 minutes to fill out. The survey closes on Friday. The district is aiming for 100% participation.

Stumpf said in a follow-up post that it’s critical for the district to have feedback from community members that do not necessarily have kids/grand kids in the school system. Paper surveys have also been sent out to local businesses/churches in order to reach the surrounding Greenfield community.

The Journal Courier reports that the district’s planning process began in January and will continue through Spring, with the finalized strategic plan being adopted for next school year.

The surveys can be found at the following links:

https://form.jotform.com/250338601469054 (Elementary School Parent Survey)

https://form.jotform.com/250345850294155 (High School Parent Survey)



The strategic plan can be found online by visiting greenfieldschools.org/strategicplan.

Questions can be directed to Stumpf at astumpf@greenfieldschools.org.

