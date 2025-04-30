Greenfield Teachers Raise Funds to Repair Sentimental Landmark

A group of teachers from Greenfield are trying to raise funds to save a bridge that has become a historical landmark of the town.

The bridge, known to locals as the Bridge to Knowledge, is 80 feet long and gets its name from a time in history when students used to cross the bridge to get to the old school building. The building no longer exists, but the Bridge to Knowledge has been standing since 1874. Janice Meyer, Greenfield junior high math and literature teacher, says they are hoping to raise $6,000 for the repairs. She added that the bridge has become an iconic and sentimental part of the community.

“The Bridge to Knowledge was built back in, we think 1874, at that time Greenfield had built a brand new high school and in front of that high school was a great big ravine. When kids walked to school, they had to walk through the ravine to get to the building. So, they built this bridge, and it is called the Bridge of Knowledge because the kids had to walk across it to get to the school building. So, its been there for a long time. It’s almost 150 years old now. It’s time for a repair again. We are estimating about a $6,000 cost. But the bridge has become an icon in Greenfield because all the old folks remember back in the day, walking across the bridge, getting pictures taken on the bridge. When something has been in a town for that long it just kind of becomes sentimental and special.” – Janice Meyer.

Meyer says they’ve come up with a few different ways to raise the funds to repair this piece of history to include getting the students involved at the elementary school to help raise funds and earn things like pizza and hot dog parties through various activities.

Meyer says they have raised $1,000 in the first three days. They also have an account opened at the Greenfield United Community Bank. Those who wish to donate can drop off or mail in a check made out to the Bridge to Knowledge Benefit.

