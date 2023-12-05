Greenfield Woman Arrested in Hardin For Allegedly Stealing Car From Senior Center Lot

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Greenfield woman on Friday after she allegedly stole a vehicle from the Senior Center parking lot in Hardin.

According to a press release from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, just after 2PM on Friday, the sheriff’s office received a complaint of a stolen motor vehicle from the Senior Center located in the 200 block of West Main Street in Hardin. Calhoun Deputy Nic McCall is said to have responded to the area and immediately began an intensive investigation for the stolen vehicle, later identified as a white 2010 Ford truck.

According to the report, with the assistance of Hardin residents, Deputy McCall was able to locate and recover the stolen vehicle and apprehend the alleged suspect within 3 hours of the initial report. After recovery of the vehicle and processing for the investigation, the vehicle was returned to its rightful owner.

Subsequent to the investigation and arrest, 46-year old Laura L. Green of Greenfield was arrested and cited for possession of a stolen motor vehicle and theft over $10,000. She was arrested without incident and booked and released from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office with a notice to appear in court. As of press time, charges have not been filed in Calhoun County Circuit Court according to online court records.

Calhoun County Sheriff Bill Heffington wishes to remind the public to stay vigilant by locking their car doors and taking expensive items out of unoccupied vehicles. He also expressed gratitude to the public for their cooperation in this incident and urges the public to continue to report suspicious activity to the Sheriff’s Office or to Two Rivers Crime Stoppers.