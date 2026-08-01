Greenview man identified in fatal Menard County crash

By Benjamin Cox on August 1, 2026 at 5:12pm

A Greenview man has been identified as the victim of a fatal single-vehicle crash Friday morning in rural Menard County.

According to the Menard County Sheriff’s Office, 911 dispatchers received a report of the crash shortly after 5 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Altig Bridge Avenue and Duncan Avenue.

A sheriff’s deputy arrived before fire and EMS personnel and found a single vehicle involved in the crash with one occupant. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Saturday, the sheriff’s office identified the victim as 27-year-old Chance C. Rutherford of Greenview.

An autopsy was conducted Friday, but the results are still pending.

The crash remains under investigation by the Menard County Sheriff’s Office and the Menard County Coroner’s Office. Authorities say no additional information is being released at this time.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by Menard County EMS, the Menard County Rescue Squad, the Greenview Fire Department, and Menard Electric Cooperative.