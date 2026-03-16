Greenview woman being sought by Menard Co. Sheriff after fleeing traffic stop

By Benjamin Cox on March 16, 2026 at 3:26pm

Menard County authorities are searching for a woman who fled from deputies on Friday night

According to the Menard County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 7:10 p.m. Friday, March 13 on Lower Salt Creek Street near the Menard–Mason County line.

A deputy approached a parked vehicle and made contact with a woman he recognized from previous law enforcement encounters. When asked to confirm her identity, the woman allegedly gave the name of a relative and claimed to be that person.

When the deputy continued questioning her, the woman reportedly fled the scene in the vehicle, leading deputies on a short pursuit.

The chase ended at a residence in the 300 block of West Van Buren Street in Greenview. Authorities say the suspect ran into the residence but quickly fled out the other side before deputies could locate her.

Law enforcement searched the home and surrounding area but were unable to find her.

The woman has been identified as 51-year old Jacki C. McLaughlin of Greenview. She already has active arrest warrants out of McLean County and Macon County for failing to appear on theft and burglary charges.

Officials say an additional warrant will be sought in Menard County for aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer.

Anyone who sees McLaughlin is asked to call 911 or contact the Menard County Sheriff’s Office at 217-632-2273. Tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers of Sangamon and Menard Counties at 217-788-8427 or at cashfortips.us.