Grief Support Group Returns to JMH

Jacksonville Memorial Hospital is promoting a group that supports those who are going through the bereavement process.

The Grief Support Group at JMH meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month from 10-11AM in the 3rd floor board room.

Facilitator of the group, Jan Costello says the group allows those who are grieving to find that they are not alone in that long, sometimes complicated process: “People feel like they are going through grief all by themselves. It can get very, very troubling when that happens. So, if they can reach out to a group like what is going on in Jacksonville, their able to find they aren’t in this alone, that there are others who are going through grief like they do. Everybody grieves differently but there is some commonality that they can share with each other, and it just seems to help in the healing process.”

Costello says the group isn’t meant to replace support from close family and friends in the process. She says it’s a way to maybe navigate some of the more troubling waters of the grief process without fear of judgment. Costello says she is happy that Jacksonville has the group going again, as it was ceased during the Covid-19 pandemic. There is no cost to attend.

For more information, visit Memorial.Health and type in “Grief Support” in the search bar or contact Jan Costello at 217-899-2618. For Springfield residents, contact Bitsy Knepler at 217-741-6941.