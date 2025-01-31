Griggsville Convicted Sex Offender Sentenced to Prison For Failure to Report Address Changes to Pike Co. Sheriff

A Griggsville man is heading to prison for failure to report address changes to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office on multiple occasions.

46-year old Christopher A. Ellinger pleaded guilty to two counts of Class 2 felony failure to register as a sex offender, and a single count of possession of methamphetamine yesterday in Pike County Circuit Court.

Ellinger was first arrested by Pike County deputies in December 2023 for failure to register as a sex offender and possession of methamphetamine. He was arrested again on the same charges in a county-wide sting by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office in October 2024. The sting was a result of the sheriff’s office searching for multiple individuals in alleged violation of the state’s sex offender registry.

According to the Illinois Sex Offender Register, Ellinger, formerly of Taylorville, was convicted in 2000 for predatory criminal sexual assault of a toddler in Christian County.

Pike County Judge J. Frank McCartney sentenced Ellinger to a total of 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, up to 1 year of mandatory supervised release, and ordered Ellinger to pay a county fine.