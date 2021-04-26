Griggsville Man Arrested Again For Drug Charges in Traffic Stop

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Griggsville man on drug charges for the second time in a month in a traffic stop. 52 year old Robert E. Willbanks of Griggsville was pulled over in a traffic stop at 9:56AM on April 14th on Washington Street near West Street in Pittsfield by Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies and Pittsfield Police.

After a brief investigation, Willbanks was cited for unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle, driving under the influence, and use of an electronic device while operating a motor vehicle. Willbanks is currently lodged in the Pike County Jail on $50,000 bond.

According to Sheriff David Greenwood, Willbanks had been previously arrested on March 8th for possession of methamphetamine.