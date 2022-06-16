Griggsville Man Arrested For Failure To Register As Sex Offender, Acting Under Alias on Social Media

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man yesterday after he was caught operating under an alias on a social media site as a convicted sex offender.

Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood reports that sheriff’s deputies began an investigation into 21 year old Isaac E. Henson of Griggsville, who is currently on felony probation in Pike County for the offenses of indecent solicitation of a child and grooming, after they were made aware that Henson was utilizing a social media site listed under another person’s name. Henson was arrested at his residence in Griggsville without incident at 2PM yesterday.

Henson has been cited for failure to register as a sex offender and false information provided by a sex offender. Henson is currently lodged at the Pike County Jail on $20,000 bond. He is due for a first appearance in Pike County Circuit Court on Tuesday.