Griggsville Man Arrested for Home Invasion, Battery, and Violating OP

A Pike County man was charged with home battery and violating an order of protection after authorities responded to a home invasion call in late May.

According to a press release from the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of Pearl Street in Griggsvile just before midnight on Friday, May 26th for a report of a home invasion.

Subsequent to arrival and investigation, authorities determined that 33-year-old Trenton D. Slight, also of Griggsville, had unlawfully entered the home and committed battery on a resident. The report also states that someone at the residence had an active order of protection against Slight.

He had fled the residence before law enforcement arrived at the scene and he was hot able to be located that night.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Slight turned himself into the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. He has since been charged in Pike County Court with class X felony home invasion, criminal trespass to a residence with persons present, a class 4 felony, and two counts of violating an order of protection, a class A misdemeanor.

Bond was set at $50,000 with 10% to apply during a first appearance on June 1st. According to online court records, Slight has been ordered to have no contact with two separate parties and is due for his next appearance in court on Tuesday.