Griggsville Man Arrested for String of Fires at Pike County Livestock Business

A Pike County man is being held on charges related to a string of recent arson indents.

According to a press release by Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood this afternoon, his office along with the Office of the State Fire Marshal executed a court-authorized search warrant yesterday at a residence located in the 700 block of North Chandler Street in Griggsville and arrested 37-year-old Travis T. McDonald on charges of arson and criminal damage to property over $100,000.00.

The charges against McDonald stem from a continued investigation into a string of fires at Lynch’s Livestock located 2 ½ miles north of Griggsville on State Highway 107. The main building of the business was completely destroyed by an early morning fire this past Monday, September 12th.

Multiple Fire Departments responded to the fire and according to a report, a small building at the back of the hog buying station was able to be saved from the blaze.

Greenwood says at approximately 6:00 am Wednesday, Pike County Dispatch received a call of another structure fire at Lynch’s Livestock. This time the west building of Lynch’s Livestock was on fire.

Firefighters were called back to the property again Thursday at 5:00 pm after Pike County Dispatch received a call of a truck tractor semi-trailer that was fully engulfed in flames while parked at Lynch’s Livestock.

Greenwood says in the press release that the Office of the State Fire Marshal was called to the scene of each fire, and after continued investigation this week, detectives believe that McDonald was not only responsible for the fires at Lynch’s Livestock, but “for setting other fires in prior months in the same area.”

A criminal complaint was filed in Pike County Court today on McDonald who now faces three class 2 felony counts of arson, two class two felony counts of criminal damage to property less than $100,000.00 in value, and one class 4 felony charge of criminal damage to property valued between $500 and $10,000.00.

Court records do not indicate as of press time when McDonald will next appear in court. He is being held at the Pike County Jail. Sheriff Greenwood says an investigation remains underway and additional charges against McDonald are pending.