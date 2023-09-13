Griggsville Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

By Benjamin Cox on September 13, 2023 at 3:49pm

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office, the Illinois State Police, and members of the Illinois Attorney General’s Office arrested a Griggsville man today on child pornography charges.

At 10:15 this morning, officials from all 3 departments executed a court-authorized search warrant at a residence located in the 300 block of Chestnut Street in Griggsville.

Subsequent to the execution of the warrant, 39-year old Adrian Cienega-Davila of Griggsville was arrested on charges of unlawful dissemination of child pornography as well as unlawful possession of child pornography.

Cienega-Davila is accused of possessing and disseminating videos, via an electronic device, of children under the age of 13 engaged in various sexual acts. The investigation began in August when information was received regarding the possession and dissemination of child pornography. The investigation was forwarded to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department for further investigation.

Pike County Chief Deputy Zack Orr, who led the criminal investigation, said numerous search warrants were obtained and executed which helped law enforcement successfully identify, locate, and arrest Cienega-Davila.

Orr said in a press release that additional criminal charges are anticipated.

Cienega-Davila is currently lodged in the Pike County Jail.