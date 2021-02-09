Griggsville Man Facing DUI Charges After Single Vehicle Accident

A Griggsville man was airlifted to an area hospital following a single-vehicle crash Sunday.

21 year old Tyler Coffman was traveling westbound on IL 104 near Chambersburg at approximately 11:45 Sunday morning when he lost control and struck a guardrail.

The Chevy truck he was driving veered off into an adjacent field where it overturned. Coffman was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. He was airlifted to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries according to Illinois State Police reports.

Coffman has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and was issued citations for improper lane usage, failure to wear a seat belt, and failure to reduced speed to avoid an accident.