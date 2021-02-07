Griggsville Man Injured In Crash on IL 104

Illinois State Police District 9 troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on Illinois Route 104 outside of Chambersburg last night.

A preliminary report released by ISP this morning, says that approximately 11:45 last night, a white 2014 Chevy truck driven by 21 year old Tyler W. Coffman of Griggsville was traveling westbound on Illinois Route 104 just east 466th Street near Chambersburg when the unit lost control, left the roadway, and struck a guardrail. The truck then overturned in a nearby open field and Coffman was ejected from the vehicle.

Coffman was later airlifted to a nearby regional hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Coffman was later cited for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Improper Lane Usage, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident, and Failure to Wear A Seat belt. The Illinois State Police have issued no further information at this time.