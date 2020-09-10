Griggsville Man Named Governor’s Volunteer Service Award Recipient

A Griggsville man has been named one of the recipients of the Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards for 2020. Lloyd Lawber of Griggsville has been honored for his volunteer service as the director at the Pike County All Wars Museum in Pittsfield among other volunteer efforts he performs in the Pike County region.

The mission of the Pike County All Wars Museum established in 2014 is about establishing and maintaining a collection of military artifacts in a manner that not only preserves their value, but represents the many stories of sacrifice, heroism, and reality regarding all of the nation’s wars, primarily told through artifacts and stories from Pike County residents. Artifacts currently at the museum date back to the American Civil War through current conflicts in the Middle East.

Lawber was one of 28 recipients who will receive the award during a virtual event held next Wednesday, September 18th during a virtual ceremony held at 2PM. The award recognizes volunteers and volunteer programs that have made a difference in Illinois and highlights the importance of volunteerism and community service. The Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service who are responsible for the awards, received more than 215 nominations in six categories from the commission’s 5 service regions.

Lawber, a disabled Vietnam Veteran, has been a volunteer in the Pike County community in various capacities. He has volunteered with Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, and Special Olympics. He was on the county planning commission, built a house for Habitat for Humanity, implemented a new playground for a local grade school, worked 10 years at the Dana-Thomas House, and is on the board of directors with the Pike County Historical Society. In his spare time, he drives other veterans to doctors’ appointments. Lawber is also a founder of the program Morning at the Mess Hall, where veterans enjoy coffee and donuts and share stories.

To view the other 27 recipients and their profiles, visit serve.illinois.gov.