Griggsville Man Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography Charges

A Griggsville man arrested by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois Attorney General’s Crimes Against Children Task Force, and Illinois State Police in September on multiple child pornography charges has been sentenced to prison.

39-year old Adrian Cienega-Davila of Griggsville was arrested on September 13th at a residence in the 300 block of Chestnut Street after a search warrant was executed after an investigation began in August. Cienega-Davila was subsequently charged with 9 counts of possessing and disseminating videos, via an electronic device, of children under the age of 13 engaged in various sexual acts.

On Tuesday, Cienega-Davila pleaded guilty to four of the 9 charges in Pike County Circuit Court. He was sentenced to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections in total, and ordered to pay an undisclosed county fine. He was given credit for 63 days served in the Pike County Jail.