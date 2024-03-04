Griggsville Man Sentenced For August 2023 Drug Bust Arrest

A Griggsville man facing multiple felony drug charges in Pike County Circuit Court was sentenced to prison on Thursday.

35-year old Sydney P. Little of Griggsville pleaded guilty to methamphetamine delivery between 5-15 grams and illegal possession of needles. Charges of possession of methamphetamine between 5-15 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia were dropped per the plea.

Little was arrested by members of the Pike County Sheriff’s Department and West Central Illinois Task Force during a court-authorized execution of a search warrant on August 30th, 2023 in the 300 block of South Bickford Street in Griggsville. More than 10 grams of methamphetamine, methamphetamine related drug paraphernalia and hypodermic syringes were located and seized.

Little was arrested again for failure to appear in court by Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies on December 28th in a traffic stop and charged with possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams, obstructing justice by destroying evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of needles, unlawful display of title, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and improper turn signal.

All of Little’s remaining charges were dropped per the plea agreement.

Little was sentenced on Thursday by Pike County Judge J. Frank McCartney to 12 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and ordered Little to pay an undisclosed county fine. Little was given credit for 38 days served in the Pike County Jail.