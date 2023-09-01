Griggsville Man Sentenced on 2022 Aggravated Battery Charge

A Griggsville man who went on the run after an arrest early last year has been sentenced to prison time.

34-year old John T. Richardson pleaded guilty to a single count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm on Tuesday in Pike County Circuit Court.

Richardson was initially arrested by Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies on February 9, 2022 for incidents that occurred in December 2021 in which Richardson was also charged with home invasion. Richardson then went on the run after bonding out and was the subject of a Pike County Crime Stoppers Most Wanted post. Richardson was eventually re-arrested and returned to the Pike County Jail in July of last year.

Judge J. Frank McCartney sentenced Richardson on Tuesday to 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, up to 1 year of mandatory supervised release, ordered Richardson to pay an undisclosed amount of fines, fees, and court costs as well as restitution to the victim. Richardson was given credit for 18 days served in the Pike County Jail.