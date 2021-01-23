Griggsville Man Whose Body was Found in Ditch Died of Natural Causes

A Griggsville man whose body was discovered lying in a ditch reportedly died of natural causes.

On Wednesday of last week, 23 year old Nathan J. Embree was found lying in a ditch on Liberty Street in Griggsville.

According to Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood, preliminary autopsy results indicate the Embree’s death is natural in manner.

In email communication with WLDS News, Greenwood says “there is no evidence of any foul play” and “at this time there is no indication of any suspicious activity that lead to Mr. Embree’s death.” Embree was unresponsive at the time he was found last Wednesday, January 13th.

According to the initial press release, it is believed Embree was walking in Griggsville between the hours of 10:00 am and noon. His body was discovered by a passerby who called 911 not long after.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 217-285-5011.